Nancy Pelosi Proves That That She Is Not Fit To Be A Politician Live On TV [WATCH]

In recent weeks, Democrats have been calling for Nancy Pelosi to step down. You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to see that Pelosi’s mental state could be at risk. Though she claims she is fine, ran into trouble against this week when she referred to President Donald Trump as “President Bush.”

Though Trump has been in office for six months, Pelosi still seems to think George W. Bush is president.

“Everything we have seen so far with the president has been about tax cuts for the rich,” she said. “In fact, affecting California very directly is the Affordable Care Act. President, uh, uh, Bush has come out against that as you know.”

Remarkably, this isn’t the first time Pelosi has referred to Trump as Bush. She made the same noticeable mistake during a press conference back in June.

“First he tries to charm you,” she said at the time. “President Bush tries to charm you.”

Do you think Pelosi is losing it?