Nancy Pelosi Pays Big After Disrespecting Trump To His Face… She Is Going To Regret That

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump delivered his first speech to Congress—an event that was considered a huge success by his supporters. During his speech, however, Minority leader Nancy Pelosi decided to show just how bitter she is by refusing to acknowledge Trump in any real way.

According to reports, Pelosi refused to stand at all during Trump’s speech and declined to applaud for him. She even remained stubbornly seated when every other lawmaker in the room stood up to congratulate Trump for the positive economic growth that has taken place while he has been in the White House.

“Since my election, Ford, Fiat Chrysler, General Motors, Spring, Softbank, Lockheed, Intel, Walmart, and many others have announced they will invest billions and billions of dollars in the United States and create tens of thousands of new jobs,” Trump commented.

Here was Pelosi’s reaction:

This clip comes shortly after Trump called Pelosi “incompetent” and argued that she has done a “terrible job” leading the Democratic Party.

“You know, in a certain way, I hate to see it, because I like a two-party system and we’re soon going to have a one-party system,” Trump commented. “I actually think a two-party system is healthy and good. But she’s done a terrible job.”

It’s clear that many Americans agree with Trump. Just take a look at how they respond to Pelosi’s attacks on Twitter: