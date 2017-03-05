Nancy Pelosi Pays Big After Being Caught Red Handed With Russians

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi was very vocal in her opinion that Attorney General Jeff Sessions should resign for failing to disclose that he met with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak twice before President Donald Trump’s election. So you can imagine how embarrassed she is this week now that the tables have turned on her.

“The fact that the attorney general, the top cop in our country, lied under oath to the American people is grounds for him to resign,” Pelosi said at a news conference on Thursday. “He has proved that he is unqualified and unfit to serve in that position of trust.”

Of course, that statement is slanted in its own right. During his confirmation hearings in January, Sessions said he had not had any meetings with Russia regarding Donald Trump’s campaign. As of now, that statement holds true.

Then, of course, there is the matter of Pelosi’s own meetings with the Russians. During an interview with Politico on Friday, she was asked whether she had ever met with the Russian ambassador. Her response was no. So it’s interesting that by the time the afternoon rolled around, Politico had found evidence discrediting her claims. She actually met with Kislyak back in 2010.

Pelosi’s office scrambled to cover her tracks.

“Leader Pelosi’s answer to the question today was clearly about private, one-on-one meetings, which she has never had with Ambassador Kislyak,” Drew Hammill, a spokesman for Pelosi, commented. “The ambassador was incidental to the 2010 meeting between then-Russian President Medvedev and then-Speaker Pelosi.”

Pelosi was clearly caught red-handed. Do you agree?