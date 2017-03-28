Nancy Pelosi Was Just Slammed With Devastating News, This Might Actually Be The End For Her

Ever since Hillary Clinton lost the presidential election, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has been on a mission to discredit and take down Donald Trump. Just a few days ago, she took to her personal social media account to bash the president.

“Let’s just grow up,” she tweeted. “President Trump cannot be allowed to feel as if he can simply say whatever he wants, despite lack of evidence.”

Of course, the statement is extraordinarily ironic coming from Pelosi—and that irony did not get past Twitter users. It didn’t take long for her pathetic attack to completely backfire.

“Yes, Ms. Pelosi. Let’s grow up and legislate for the good of the country. Not obstruct for the good of your part or sp int’s,” @ColeEctorIII tweeted.

“@NancyPelosi ha ha you do it all the time. What a hypocrite you are,” @kevindandy1 added.

One twitter user even went to specifics, tweeting: “@NancyPelosi you said Obamacare was the way to go, without a shred of evidence supporting your position. Hell, you never read the bill.”

What do you think? Is Pelosi quickly losing the support of the American public with her insane attacks?