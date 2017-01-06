Nancy Pelosi Goes After Trump, Learns Extremely Quickly That Was A Huge Mistake

Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi has been treading water lately, after her close friend Hillary Clinton lost the election to Donald Trump. In fact, she nearly lost her position as Democratic minority leader when a rival Democrat from Ohio made an argument that she was out of touch.

Now, Pelosi is falling even further, slamming President-Elect Trump for refuting the CIA’s claim that Russia hacked the election. Unfortunately, she ended up shooting herself in the foot.

Trump was quick to criticize the intelligence community, saying, “These are the same people that said Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction. The election ended a long time ago in one of the biggest Electoral College victories in history. It’s now time to move on and ‘Make America Great Again.’”

Pelosi responded to Trump on MSNBC, arguing, “He returned with, ‘well, people told us that Saddam Hussein had—Iraq had weapons of mass destruction.’ It did not. The intelligence community never said that. It was a massive misrepresentation to the American people. But there’s nothing in the intelligence to support the threat that Bush-Cheney was presenting.”

This couldn’t be further from the truth. In fact, the very first unclassified finding of the 2002 National Intelligence Estimate was: “We judge that Iraq has continued its weapons of mass destruction (WMD) programs in defiance of UN resolutions and restrictions. Baghdad has chemical and biological weapons as well as missiles with ranges in excess of UN restrictions; if left unchecked, it probably will have a nuclear weapon during this decade.”

What do you think? Is Pelosi’s leadership coming to an end? Is it time for her to step aside?