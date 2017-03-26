Nancy Pelosi Goes Completely Crazy On Camera In Humiliating Hysterics [WATCH]

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has not even attempted to mask her distaste for President Donald Trump. To the contrary—her hatred has literally made her appear insane.

According to Mad World News, Pelosi appeared visually unhinged in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper. When she was asked who she believes the leader of the Democratic Party is right now, she answered Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Of course, neither of those two are holding office right now.

“Well, President Obama was the president of the United States until just a matter of weeks ago. I don’t think that he can be dismissed as the leader of the Democratic Party,” Pelosi answered. “Hillary Clinton did not win the election, but a respected leader.”

What do you think? Has Pelosi clearly lost her mind?