Nancy Pelosi Gets Brutally Humiliated For Running Her Mouth At Trump [WATCH]

On Friday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi humiliated herself by appearing on MSNBC and questioning President Trump’s mental health. Just two hours later, she delivered an embarrassing speech that proved she is the one coming unhinged.

During an appearance on “Morning Joe,” Pelosi said she was concerned about the president’s “fitness for office.”

“I think his family should be concerned about his health,” Pelosi said. “The fact is that this is hopefully not repairable—he’s the president of the United States.”

“You mean you hope it is repairable?” Scarborough asked, clearly confused.

“Yeah, yeah,” she replied.

When asked what advice she would give the president, Pelosi simply said, “go to sleep, get some sleep. Bring yourself to a place where your synapses are working.”

Just two hours later, Pelosi forgot what day of the week it is and called President Trump “President Bush” multiple times.

What do you think? Is Pelosi clearly losing it?