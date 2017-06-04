Nancy Pelosi Crosses The Line After Attacking Trump’s Grandchildren… Justice Will Be Swift [VIDEO]

According to the Hill, Nancy Pelosi reacted in quite an extreme fashion to the news that Trump pulled out of the Paris Accords; citing the danger Trump was putting her grandchildren in. Is there anything liberals can’t make about themselves?

“The question I have for Donald Trump, as a mother … of five and a grandmother of nine, is how is he ever going to explain to his grandchildren what he did to the air they breathe — assuming they breathe air. And I have to assume that is the case,” Pelosi said during a melodramatic press briefing. “What happened yesterday on the climate issue is an embarrassment to our country, and it should be an embarrassment to him personally for how he answers to his grandchildren.”

Personally, we here at American News think this whole thing has been dragged way out of proportion. Pulling out of the Paris Accords wasn’t a bad decision by Trump we just have to trust his judgment! How many here support the president and realize that he has a handle on the situation?

