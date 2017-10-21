Nancy Pelosi Claims She Never Had That “Pervasive” Sexual Harrassment Experience

House minority leader Nancy Pelosi, who has three decades of experience said she has not seen or experienced the type of behavior that sparked the huge #MeToo

The comments were made at a wide-ranging interview at a Los Angeles Times and Berggruen Institute event in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday.

More than 140 women in California’s Capitol — including legislators, Capitol staff, political consultants, lobbyists and the congresswoman’s own daughter Christine Pelosi — signed a letter on Tuesday calling out a “pervasive” culture of sexual harassment and mistreatment there.

“I don’t have that experience in Washington, D.C. I just don’t,” Pelosi said when asked if the nation’s Capitol had the same problem. “I have not seen that.”

She said we need to have a “zero tolerance” policy for that type of behavior and she thanks the women that have come forward with their stories.

“Your courage gives comfort to other women,” she said.

During the same interview Pelosi also fielded questions about the liberal party and how the perception is that it’s diversifying and not as united.

On Wednesday, Pelosi pushed back on the idea that the party is not united.

“It has its diversity, and that is what its beauty is, but these are not big differences within the party,” she said.

Pelosi tried to stay out of the emerging fight between De León and Feinstein, but did tell the crowd she thinks Feinstein’s seniority in Washington is a valuable asset.

“People running against each other for office, that is a democracy,” she said.

“I do think that it is important to note how powerful Dianne Feinstein is in Washington, D.C., and how important that is to the state of California…. Another case can be made as to whether that is valuable or not, and that is what the discussion is about.”