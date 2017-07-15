Nancy Pelosi Claims That Defunding Sex Changes “Undermines Our National Security”

In a controversial decision, the GOP has decided to cut funding to part of the Department of Defense that funds transgender transition surgeries. Soldiers will no longer be allowed to use taxpayer money to transition. Liberals were predictably outraged on the matter.

Nancy Pelosi was typically overdramatic when she claimed the spending cut is a danger to ‘our national security.’

“Republicans should be ashamed: instead of protecting the men and women who risk their lives to defend our freedoms, they are fighting to rip away the health care of thousands of brave service members,” Pelosi wrote in a statement.

“This cowardly Republican amendment targeting transgender men and women in uniform effectively bans these patriotic Americans from serving their country,” she continued. “This disgusting amendment is unprecedented, unacceptable, and undermines our national security.”

“The integration of openly transgender service members into our Armed Forces is the unfinished work of bipartisan efforts to repeal the discriminatory ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t tell’ policy, thrown into the dustbin of history by the Democratic Congress in 2010. We only strengthen our military by honoring our values of freedom and quality,” she claimed.

She then called on Republicans to “withdraw this cruel, discriminatory, and appalling amendment.”

