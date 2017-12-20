Nancy Pelosi Accepts Donation From Sex Trafficking Profits, Look What She Can’t Do Next

A report from the Washington Times on Monday said that Democrats are hesitating to return the donations they received from the founders of “Backpage,” a website that makes its money from promoting sex trafficking.

House Majority PAC, a group dedicated to retaking Congress for Democrats, took $10,000 from one of the site’s founders:

After California’s then-Attorney General Kamala D. Harris announced felony pimping charges last year against the two owners of [Backpage] — a classified-ad website that is a hub for sex trafficking and prostitution, one of the men cut a $10,000 check to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s super PAC. Mrs. Pelosi’s political action committee, House Majority PAC, has resisted giving the money back, and an aide to Mrs. Pelosi said the California Democrat knows nothing about the contribution.

Now a California Senator, Harris, refused to demand that the money from the sex trafficking site be returned, despite the fact that she was the one to bring the charges against the founders of the company.

Backpages is a disgusting site on the internet, that not only proliferates prostitution, but also helps people engage in child sex.

According to a New York Times report, girls as young as 14 were sold for sex on the site. When law enforcement shut down links that facilitated the sale of underage girls, Backpage’s founders called it “an assault on the First Amendment.”

This is absolutely vile that democrats are this desperate for donations that they can’t return $10,000 that has come from maybe the least reputable source possible. Accepting money from a site like Backpages opens the door to accept money from all sorts of disgusting avenues, like pornography and things of that ilk, but I guess we shouldn’t put that past democrats.

All of this dirty money should be returned, and the Democrats responsible for accepting it should apologize.