NAACP Claims Trump’s Presence At Civil Rights Museum Opening Is “An Affront To The Veterans Of Civil Rights Movement”

On Tuesday, the NAACP made it clear that they do not want Trump to attend the opening of civil rights museum in Mississippi in weekend, claiming he has created a “racially hostile climate.”

“President Trump’s statements and policies regarding the protection and enforcement of civil rights have been abysmal, and his attendance is an affront to the veterans of the civil rights movement,” Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP, said in a statement.

“He has created a commission to reinforce voter suppression, refused to denounce white supremacists, and overall, has created a racially hostile climate in this nation,” Johnson added.

The White house has confirmed on Tuesday that Trump plans on attending the museum on Saturday that opens in Jackson, Mississippi. Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said it was “very sad” that anyone might object to his presence.

“I think that would be, honestly, very sad. I think this is something that should bring the country together to celebrate the opening of this museum and highlighting the civil rights movement and the progress that we’ve made,” Sanders said Tuesday when asked about planned protests.

“I would hope that those individuals would join in that celebration instead of protesting it. However, they have every right to protest it,” she added.

Amos Brown, an NAACP board member and Jackson native, called Trump’s planned appearance “an insult.”

How is this not creating a racially hostile environment? The NAACP is claiming Trump is creating a hostile environment, but when he tries to show up to an event sponsoring civil rights, he is told that he shouldn’t come, doesn’t that just increase tension and hostilities between the two sides? Wouldn’t the first step in repairing that relationship be for a figure to step forward and offer support for a cause dear to the other side?