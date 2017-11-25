[MUST WATCH] HILARIOUS: Woman Buys An iPhone 6 For $100, Realises She Has Been Tricked Into Buying… Potatoes!

Watch this hilarious video as a women who thought she bought an iPhone for $100, but in reality, she was scammed, and she made away with potatoes instead. Beware of black friday fakes! it happens often, and if you aren’t careful you could be out 100 bucks like this woman, she did get some slices potatoes though..

Here is the transcript of this woman freaking out:

‘They have everything you could name: clothes, shoes, watches, purse, bundles of hair, DVDs, CDs – everything – phones, laptops,’ she said.

‘So, I ask the guy about the iPhone 6 and he’s like, “Ah yeah, today, I will give it to you for $100”.

‘He hands me an iPhone 6, I’m playing with, turning it around, checking it.

‘I ask him to call the phone and he showed me the number and I’m like “cool, it’s legit. It’s ringing. It’s working. I want it”.

‘Right? Wrong. He turns around and puts the phone in the box with a piece of paper, he hands it to me, I hand him the money, I get in my car and drive home.

‘I sit at my kitchen table about to play with the phone… The box is heavy, and I get home, and this n***** sold me a box of potatoes!

‘A box of potatoes for $100 this n***** gave me one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven cut up potatoes,’ she says.

In the video, she then stabs each potato with a pen.

To add insult to injury, the woman found an Android charger in the box – which is incompatible with the iPhone.

‘What the heck am I supposed to do with this!? I am so hurt right now imma have to go to jail, imma go outside and imma find these old n******.

‘What am I supposed to do with — oh you almost made me cuss.’