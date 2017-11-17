MUST READ: Hillary Claims “Unfairly, Fraudulently” Investigating Her Would Be The First Step Towards Dictatorship

According to Hillary Clinton, assigning a special council to investigate her for her involvement in the Uranium One deal would be a waste of everybody’s time and effort.. right.

Clinton went as far as to say that if she were investigated, it would feel like America has become an “authoritarian regime,” and she believes it would be “demoralizing” to the people and the government. Quite the opposite Hillary, most of us can’t wait to see you go on trail for something.

Clinton told Mother Jones on Wednesday:

If they send a signal that we’re going to be like some dictatorship, like some authoritarian regime, where political opponents are going to be unfairly, fraudulently investigated, that rips at the fabric of the contract we have, that we can trust our justice system … It will be incredibly demoralizing to people who have served at the Justice Department, under both Republicans and Democrats, because they know better. But it will also send a terrible signal to our country and the world that somehow we are giving up on the kind of values that we used to live by and we used to promote worldwide.

So it would set a bad example to start a which hunt that attempts to implicate somebody for colluding with Russia? Like the one that was started with president Trump based off your instance that he was in fact colluding with Russia when he is in fact not?

There is an absurd double standard when it comes to Hillary Clinton in the media and in the eyes of the law and the American people are sick of it. People haven’t trusted Hillary for years but that doesn’t stop the media from protecting her and her friends in Washington from doing the same, it’s time to investigate Hillary Clinton.