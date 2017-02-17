Muslims Show Up At Welfare Office Demanding Handouts… Get Brutal Wakeup Call Instead

Stories like this remind us of the many conflicts between Western culture and Sharia Law.

According to reports, a group of Muslim student activists at the University of Michigan recently demanded to be given a prayer room. Shockingly, the school decided to go along with the demands—but then something happened to change everything.

Mad World News reported that Genan Harissa was studying with a friend near the prayer room in the library on Sunday when they saw something that absolutely shocked them.

“He saw somebody urinating on one of the prayer rugs that we pray on every day,” Harissa commented. “They kind of got flustered cause they saw someone approach the prayer room and they kind of ran off and he didn’t want to go inside because he was kind of shocked at what just happened. He didn’t even want to go in there.”

In response to the incident, the FBI was called—as was the local news.

In fact, the students got so much publicity from the incident that many believe it was a staged hate crime.