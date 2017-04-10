Muslims Make Sickening Move To Take Over Senate Floor With Prayer, Proud Veteran Steps In immediately [WATCH]

This week, two Muslim men took over the Delaware Senate floor to pray to Allah. To the surprise of many, several senators bowed their head in prayer as well.

Senator Dave Lawson was not pleased. The veteran criticized his fellow senators for their lack of respect for their country, arguing that they had just submitted to a religion that has called for the demise of this country.

“We just heard from the Quran, which calls for our very demise,” Lawson reportedly said. “I fought for this country, not to be damned by someone that comes in here and prays to their God for our demise. I think that’s despicable.

Democratic senator David McBride pushed back on Lawson.

“I have never been of the mind to censor the words of other members, but I also believe deeply that words have consequences,” McBride argued. “To criticize the sacred prayer of another religion from the floor of the Senate strikes me as antithetical to everything we ought to stand for as lawmakers.”

But Lawson did not back down.

“Their belief flies in the face of our Constitution,” he concluded. “This is not our Bible, we should not be allowing them to pray from that book in our house, just as I do not believe I would be allowed to pray from my Bible in their house.”

What do you think of Lawson’s comments?