Muslims Livid After First Country Bans Islam And Destroys Mosques

According to reports, the African nation of Angola has become the first country in the world to ban Islam entirely. Angolan Minister of Culture Rosa Cruz e Silva called Islam “contradictory to the customs of Angola culture” in her official statement.

“The process of legalization of Islam has not been approved by the Ministry of Justice and Human rights,” Silva told reporters. “Their mosques would be closed until further notice.”

Reports indicate that more than 80 mosques in Angola are set to be destroyed.

Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos called the decision “the final end of Islamic influence in our country.” The Angolan government has placed its full support behind the decision.

Of course, this is a controversial issue became there are peaceful Muslims. But it does address the threat of radical Islam—a growing terror worldwide.

What do you think of Angola’s decision?