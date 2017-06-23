Muslim Thugs Attack Veteran’s Wife, Learn Instantly That Was Horrible Choice

A retired Iraq war veteran who fought off eight Muslim men after they attack his wife has come forward to tell his side of the story.

48-year-old Kyle Tyrell had an altercation with fisherman on Victoria’s Surf Coast a year ago while standing up for his wife Liana. Liana was allegedly punched in the face at the Cosy Corner beach in Torquay. One of the men had put a crab pot in the water and she told them the area was a marine sanctuary where fishing was banned.

Mr. Tyrell was suffered minor injuries in the fight, and at least one of the fishermen was taken to the hospital. The retired lieutenant-colonel claim the attack was racially and culturally motivated—but the criticism he received about the incident persuaded him to come forward with his stories.

Mr. Tyrrell claimed the Muslim man was offended about being confronted by a woman, and because abusing her.

“His mates got close to me and then he made a run for my wife, that’s when I ran at him, he threw a punch which I ducked and the fight started. At no time could either my wife, daughter or I safely walk away,” Mr. Tyrrell wrote. “At that point, five more joined the fight, one punching my wife as she attempted to get our daughter up the beach.”

At one stage one of the men said to his wife: “Your husband needs to teach you a lesson.”

“I would do the same thing again in a heartbeat, in fact, I would do the same thing for any woman I saw in that situation, not just my wife,” he concluded the Facebook post.