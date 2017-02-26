Muslim Thug Makes Sickening Attempt To Hijack Plane, Instantly Receives Devastating Justice From Fierce Patriot [VIDEO]

President Donald Trump has been criticized relentlessly for signing his temporary travel plan. The liberal media has been doing everything they can to position Islam as a religion of peace, ignoring all evidence that refutes that claim.

They don’t cover stories like the one reported last week by Mad World News, when a Muslim man stood up on a flight from India to Britain and began screaming, “Muslims will take over Britain!” At the time, he was not aware he was sitting near Chris Phillips, the ex-head of Britain’s Counter Terrorism Security Office.

The retired officer immediately sprung to action and was able to handcuff the man. He detained him until the pilots were able to land in Bahrain.

“It was chaos. The Muslim passenger was trying to walk to the First Class section of the plane,” Phillips, 55, told reporters. “He was shouting obscenities and it was a frightening scene. He was fighting with a male member of cabin crew. They were rolling on the floor then slamming against the aircraft door. It was terrifying to watch them roll into the aircraft exit at 30,000ft. Women and children were screaming. It was very upsetting.”

“He said the British don’t breed enough,” he continued. “He boasted how Muslims have 15 children each. It was a long six hours. I eventually got him calm and he nodded off. Then two hours in he was awake and ranting again.”

What do you think? Do stories like this highlight the threat the mainstream media is too concerned to cover?