Muslim Thug Get’s Insanely Brutal Dose Of Karma After Attacking Indiana Police Officer

A young mother was shopping at a Goodwill store in Indiana when a Muslim shopper began shouting at the top of his lungs. When authorities arrived at the scene, the man violently attacked officers. Of course, it didn’t take long for him to learn that messing with cops is a terrible idea.

Chastity Fraley was with her young children when she heard 24-year-old Khalid Bilal screaming at employees. Fraley became unnerved when she heard Bilal screaming “Allahu Akbar” and threatening to kill everyone in the store.

Bilal then reportedly grabbed a female employee by the throat and started punching her. Her male coworkers were ultimately able to free her from his grasp, and customers hid all throughout the store, waiting for police to arrive on the scene.

Bilal refused to cooperate with officers when they arrived. In fact, he broke one’s hand to avoid being handcuffed. The out of control shopper was finally shocked with a taser and ended up handcuffed on the ground. His feet were handcuffed as well and he was hauled off to prison.

