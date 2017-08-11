Muslim Does Savage Move In US Court In The Name Of “Shariah Law”, Gets A Massive Wakeup Call

Although liberals claim that Muslim migrants just want to integrate smoothly into Western culture, there are stories that make one think many of them will never be satisfied until we are all governed by Shariah law.

Hamdi Alqudsi was recently recruiting for ISIS in Australia when he was arrested. Upset about his arrest, one of his wives proved her entitled arrogance by suing the Australian government even though they were just doing their job. Her lawsuit did not get very far, unfortunately for her.

Moutia Elzahed filed a lawsuit against the police officers she felt wrongfully arrested her husband. She demanded compensation for alleged “assault and battery, wrongful arrest, false imprisonment, and intimidation” of both her and her family. Elzahed refused to remove her face covering when she went before Judge Audrey Balla, stating that it was against her religion to allow inferior unbelievers to gaze upon her face. Balla responded by saying that if Elzahed was not going to follow the rules, her case would not be heard, and she eventually left the courtroom.

Things did not end there . . .

As Judge Balla was exiting the courtroom, Elzahed refused to rise declaring that she “won’t stand for anyone except Allah . . .” Elzahed was immediately slapped with “9 charges of disrespectful behavior in court.” Elzahed could be facing up to a total of 126 days in prison as well as $9,900 in fines if convicted for all of her offenses. Each charge has a maximum penalty of 14 days in prison and a $1,100 fine.

SHARE this story if you think this Muslim got what she deserved!