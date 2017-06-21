Muslim Restaurant Owner Gets Shutdown When Cops Finds Out Disturbing Thing He’s Been Doing In The Back

Recently, a Muslim takeaway chef was fired from a local restaurant in the United Kingdom when it was revealed he had been wiping his bottom with his bare hands before preparing food. In the courtroom, Mahbub Chowdhury, 46, claimed to do this for “cultural reasons” because he does not use toilet paper.

This came after a filthy bottle was discovered in the kitchen of Yeahya Flavour of Asia, which was covered in fecal matter. When asked what the bottle was used for, Chowdhury said he would fill it with water from the kitchen taps before using it to clean his rear after using the bathroom.

Prosecutor Rosie Heath said that the restaurant was found to have “very poor standards of hygiene.”

Before he was fired, Chowdhury prepared meat and fish curries at the restaurant. He ultimately pleaded guilty to ten counts of breaching food hygiene regulations at Swindon Magistrates Court.

Chowdhury is now awaiting sentencing.