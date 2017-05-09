Muslim Refugees Are Fleeing Arizona Fast Once They Found Out What Was Happening

Over the past few years, the state of Arizona has been forced to resettle a great number of refugees. Now, millions of these migrants are leaving the state because of changes in public assistance programs.

According to Mad World News, at least half of the 7,351 Somalian migrants that have been resettled in Arizona have already left because there were not enough welfare and government benefits for them. Many of them were also turned off by the requirement to learn English and find jobs in order to obtain food stamps.

Like all refugees in the United States, those who resettled in Arizona received a lump payment of $925 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. There seems to be an entitled expectation that the state will then pick up the rest of their bills, but Arizona has pushed back on that. Instead, the state refuses to offer any additional benefits unless refugees show that they are taking steps to earn income.

In order to obtain welfare, refugees are required to complete a monthly report proving they are taking English classes and actively searching for jobs. If they fail to meet those two basic requirements, their food stamps are cut off.

Apparently, the thought of working is too much to bear. They find it more appealing to leave Arizona all together and head toward more liberal states.