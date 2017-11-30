Muslim Refugee Raped Woman, But Doesn’t Get Any Prison Time

The 14-year-old Somali refugee raped two separate Utah women back in 2011, and six years later, instead of facing any jail time, a judge has granted him probation.

Mohammed Ali Mohammed admitted he did “very, very horrible things” six years ago, as he stood in the courtroom, a now 20-year-old man shaking in his shackles.

At age 14, the young boy sexually assaulted two women in Salt Lake City at knife point on consecutive nights. The first woman was attacked while she was standing outside her own home. The second woman was inside her home when the young refugee broke into her home, raped her, then demanded that she go to an ATM and take out $400.

“I was a monster,” Mohammed said Monday in 3rd District Court. “I didn’t know what I was thinking. I was a very stupid kid.”

But now, after six years in a secure juvenile detention facility, Mohammed says he’s learned a lot and is ready to show he’s a different person than the boy who assaulted the two women in 2011.