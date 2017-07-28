Muslim Police Officer Brutally Refuses To Shake Hands With Woman, Receives Instant Justice

In Germany, a Muslim police officer is facing disciplinary action after refusing to shake a female colleague’s hand when she attempted to congratulate him on a promotion he had received. Officer Rhineland-Pfalz cited religious reasons as his explanation.

“The police officer explained his behavior by way of his religious conviction,” said Steffen Wehner, the press spokesman for the Ministry of the Interior. Wehner also explained that the police officer has been transferred to office duty because he is in violation of the principle of neutrality and temperance for officers.

Last year, in a similar case in Sweden, police announced their support for a Muslim man hired as a passport control officer when he refused to shake the hands of women. The Swedish police sided with the man because they ‘embrace diversity.’ In fact, the Muslim employee said he had been the victim of discrimination by the women and other colleagues.

Germany is a different story. In 2015, Julia Klockner, a senior member of Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union [CDU] said that it is immigrants who need to adapt to the German way of life—not the other way around.

A disciplinary investigation is ongoing and will ultimately determine to what extent civil service law provisions were violated. It will also determine whether religious beliefs can have an influence on your service.