Muslim Migrant Accidentally Ate Pork At Restaurant, Watch What Happens Next

According to reports from The Sun, a Muslim man was shocked when he learned what was in the chili fries he had ordered at Farmer John’s in the United Kingdom. He had already started stuffing his face when he found out there was pork in the meal.

Naz Ali says he had assumed it was chicken. After learning the truth, he ran to the bathroom to vomit. Of course, he blamed the restaurant staff for not telling him pork was in the dish.

“My friend said I should check what I was eating so I asked the waitress and at first she had no idea,” Ali recounted. “Then she came back and said she was really, really sorry because it was pork. I had food in my mouth and I spat it out and went to the toilet where I was sick. I felt degraded.”

Of course, eating pork is strictly prohibited by Islam.

“For religious purposes, I don’t eat pork and restaurants should be aware of what people of different religions can and can’t eat,” Ali claims.

The pub was quick to respond with an apology.

“We are sorry for Mr. Ali’s experience, we have apologized and all costs for his table were waived on that day,” Farmer John’s said in a statement.

What do you think? Is Ali the one to blame in this situation?