Muslim Imam Feels Sorry For Calling The Destruction Of All Jews… Pathetic

A California Imam is under fire after releasing a sermon that has been translated to condone the destruction of Jews. He has come forward with an apology, but the damage is already done.

Imam Ammar Shahin, of the Islamic Center of Davis, held a news conference Friday acknowledging that his personal feelings clouded his judgment during his July 21st sermon. Apparently, his personal beliefs are to support genocide.

Shahin’s comments were made on the topic of the al-Aqsa Mosque, a holy site for both Muslims and Jews. According to translations, his sermon called on God to “liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque from the filth of the Jews” and to “annihilate them down to the very last one.”

During a press conference on Friday, Shahin apologized.

“I am deeply sorry for the pain that I have caused,” he said. “The last thing I would do is intentionally hurt anyone, Muslim, Jewish or otherwise. It is not in my heart; nor does my religion allow it.”

The Islamic Center of Davis stood behind Shahin, saying his statements were “taken out of context.”

What do you think? Are his comments unacceptable in any context?