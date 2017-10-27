Muslim Who Called Jihad Upon Our Country Implies America Would Not Be Psychologically Stable Without The Women’s March

Considering the track record of Hilary supporters and how they feel about the current administration, such as Rosie O’Donnell, and Samuel L. Jackson, the Hilary clan doesn’t have a lot of stock when it comes to national phycology.

You can normally count on Sally Kohn to say something ridiculous, this time however, she handed her “state of the resistance” podcast over to Linda Sarsour, who had some interesting words to say.

"If we didn’t have the Women’s March, I honestly don’t know where we’d be as a nation psychologically" — @Lsarsour talking about @womensmarch on my new #StateOfResistance podcast TUNE IN!

CHECK IT OUT!

TELL YOUR FRIENDS!!!!!!!!!!!!https://t.co/d6nSFZ72BM — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) October 26, 2017

Lets not jump to conclusions, I’m sure a lot of women benefitted from the event. In the wake of Hilary, who had the best shot of any woman in history to be the first female president, losing the election to Trump, who famously has had some quotes of his taken out of context that aren’t so flattering to women, it’s somewhat understandable that they would congregate and console each other.

To make the argument that it was healthy for the national phycology of the country, and women, is a stretch though.

This has been a topic we have talked about before, but something that liberals engage in that I do not believe in at all, is wallowing in sadness, or feeling sorry for themselves because they didn’t win, which is basically what this women march is, women who are upset with the current administration, so they get Madonna on stage to talk about how she wants to blow up the White House, not at all productive, almost incendiary, no pun indented.

Here is how some of her twitter followers responded:

we'd be sane — Mad Maxxinista (@madmaxxinista) October 26, 2017

Yeah if we didn't have women marching with p***y hats there must be something physcolgicaly wrong with us. — Robert Paulson (@Robert_P1776) October 26, 2017

#StateOfResistance we'd be laughing way less at your pathetic childish actions — David Ovovsky (@ovovsky) October 26, 2017

What women in this country need is not a shoulder to cry on from a fellow liberal, it’s strong female leadership in the government that can enact the change they desire. Where these women went wrong, is they put their stock in Hilary, who is the absolute wrong women to stand behind.