Muslim Cadet Refuses To Remove Hijab At Military School, Learns Quick Lesson In Patriotism [VIDEO]

Many liberal leaders have been insistent that Muslim migrants just want to be a part of American culture. They argue that there is no threat of them trying to force us to submit to Shariah law. But those claims blatantly ignore incidents like this, which are growing both in frequency and intensity.

According to reports, a Muslim student who is attending a historic military academy in South Carolina has been attempting to force the school to allow her to wear a hijab. The U.S. military has been insistent that she is not above the law.

The Citadel is a military college that has been in operation for 175 years. In nearly two centuries, it has not allowed for an exception to the dress code. All students are required to be in uniform at all times while on campus—except when they are wearing bathing suits or when they are on furlough.

The student in question was well aware of this dress code when she applied to the school. It’s outrageous that she now expects the organization to change their long-standing rules just for her.

“The standardization of cadets in apparel, overall appearance, actions, and privileges is essential to the learning goals and objectives of the college,” The Citadel’s president said in a statement. “This process reflects an initial relinquishing of self, during which cadets learn the value of teamwork to function as a single unit.”

Now, the student is working with CAIR to sue the school.