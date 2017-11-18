Muslim Basketball Player Carelessly Continues To Throw Balls During National Anthem, Gets Instantly Hit Back By Karma

A first amendment complaint has been filed by a former Kansas community college basketball player because he was kicked off the team for warming up during the national anthem. Rasool Samir claims h was not protesting, he just doesn’t actively participate in the national anthem because his religion prevents him from worshiping anything except his god, according to the ACLU’s letter to the school.

On Nov. 1, Samir did not leave the court with his Garden City Community College teammates when the anthem was played. Instead, he continued shooting warm-up shots as the song played.

After the anthem was over, a booster for the school confronted Samir and informed him of the disrespect he showed towards the flag and the anthem ceremony, allegedly pushing and shoving the kid until the two had to be separated.

The complaint filed by the player claims that when he joined the team in the locker room, the coach was furious at him and sent him back to his dorm room.

Later that same day, Coach Brady Trenkle met with Samir to discuss the incident. During that meeting, Samir said Trenkle told him he was being dismissed from the team and purchased Samir’s plane ticket back to his hometown of Philadelphia.