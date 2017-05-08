Murder Of DNC Staffer Seth Rich Is Finally Cracked… Look Whose Getting Arrested

WikiLeaks shocked the nation when they revealed that murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich was their source for the DNC emails that were leaked during the presidential campaign. In July of last year, Rich was shot and killed as he walked home in Washington D.C. He was on the phone with his girlfriend at the time.

Ever since the tragic incident took place, police have been attempting to determine a motive. Many speculated that Rich was WikiLeaks’ anonymous DNC source. Now, it appears those rumors were true.

The information was confirmed in a string of texts between “Russian spy” Gufficer 2.0 and actress-model Robbin Young, who wrote on Twitter that she had supplied the information to the police, but “no one cared.”

“I’m eager to find facts about Seth, I’m sure it wasn’t just a robbery,” Guccifer told her. “Seth was assassinated.”

When Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaks, was asked about Rich in an interview, his response was absolutely frightening.

“Whistleblowers go to significant efforts to get us material and often very significant risks,” Assange said. “As a 27-year-old, works for the DNC, was shot in the back, murdered just a few weeks ago for unknown reasons as he was walking down the street in Washington.”

“That was just a robbery, I believe,” the interviewer interrupted. “Wasn’t it?”

“No. There’s no finding,” Assange replied instantly. “So…I’m suggesting that our sources take risks.”

