Mueller’s Investigation Is DEAD, Here’s Why

The Robert Muller investigation is dead in the water, whether democrats know it or not. Life support is being funneled in by headlines indicating that they are making progress, but behind the scenes the investigation an absolute mess. They have more evidence since they started on Hillary Clinton than they do for Trump, not to mention, the 2nd in command at the FBI was just reassigned after it was discovered he had a clear Clinton bias, this investigation is dead.

Under federal law, a prosecutor is required “to disclose exculpatory and impeachment information to criminal defendants and to seek a just result in every case.” Specifically, pursuant to Giglio v. United States, prosecutors are obligated to provide defendants with impeachment evidence, which includes, according to the DOJ’s guidelines, evidence of a witness’s biases, “[a]nimosity toward defendant,” or “[a]nimosity toward a group of which the defendant is a member or with which the defendant is affiliated.”

As a result of this, all of the evidence from Strzok’s phone would be available to the defense team of Donald Trump, and who knows what else we might find on Strzok’s phone.

it is very unlikely that Mueller or the DOJ would want defense counsel poring through all the records and documents, emails, and texts in the DOJ’s and Strzok’s possession revealing the agent’s biases since this could fatally undermine any other cases or investigations the agent has worked on—such as the FBI’s decision to recommend charging General Flynn with lying to federal agents even though Hillary Clinton’s besties, Cheryl Mills and Huma Abedin, were given a free pass despite apparently doing the same thing.

Strzok has some information on his phone that Democrats do not want to get out to the public, and they sure as hell don’t want Republicans going through it.