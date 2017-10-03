Mueller’s Investigation Clears Trump Of Any Suspicion So Far, But Found This Truth About Obama Instead

Mueller’s investigation may have cleared Trump of any suspicion so far, but what they found out about Barack Obama will leave you speechless.

Last week, CNN revealed that “US investigators wiretapped former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort under secret court orders before and after the election, sources tell CNN, an extraordinary step involving a high-ranking campaign official now at the center of the Russia meddling probe.”

It has been discovered that the Obama Administration wiretapped Trump advisers such as Michael Flynn and Carter Page, but there were others victims as well.

According to CNN, Mueller’s team “has been provided details of these communications.”

Sharyl Attkisson of The Hill wrote, “If these reports are accurate, it means U.S. intelligence agencies secretly surveilled at least a half dozen Trump associates, and those are just the ones we know about.”

She continued, “(i)t looks like Obama did spy on Trump, just as he apparently did to me.”

“It seems that government monitoring of journalists, members of Congress and political enemies — under multiple administrations — has become more common than anyone would have imagined two decades ago … So has the unmasking of sensitive and highly protected names by political officials.”

Regardless if these wiretaps may be legal, it does not diminish the shadiness of it all.

The Obama Administration is just one big scam.

