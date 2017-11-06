Mueller Conspired With Radical Islamic Group To Be Sure Anti-Terrorism Training Didn’t “Offend” Them

Now that Robert Muller is head of the special council responsible for investigating if there was any collusion between president Trump and Russia during the 2016 presidential election, I think it’s time to take a look back at his collaboration with radical islamic groups while he was head of the FBI and maybe re think his position as head of the special council.

Judicial Watch obtained droves of documents in 2013 detailing how, under the direction of Muller, the FBI got rid of all anti-terrorist training material deemed “offensive” to Muslims, after secretly meeting and discussing it with radical islamic organizations. Judicial Watch had to sue to get the records and published an in-depth report on the scandal in 2013 and a lengthier, updated follow-up in 2015.

Muller did everything in his power to appeal these islamic groups, and in the process, deleted tons of potentially useful documentation for anti-terrorism. Among the groups that Muller met with were two organizations— Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) and Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), specifically named by the U.S. government as unindicted co-conspirators in the 2007 Holy Land Foundation terrorist financing case.

According to the records obtained by Judicial Watch, Muller, who served as the head of the FBI for 12 years, met with the islamic groups on February 2, 2012, listened to their demands and assured islamic leaders that he removed what they considered damaging to the image of Islam, from the anti-terrorist curriculum.

Here are some of the reasons provided by Mueller’s FBI for getting rid of “offensive” training documents: “Article is highly inflammatory and inaccurately argues the Muslim Brotherhood is a terrorist organization.”

Also purged from official documentation: An article claiming Al Qaeda is “clearly linked” to the 1993 World Trade Center Bombing; The Qur’an is not the teachings of the Prophet, but the revealed word of God; Sweeping generality of ‘Those who fit the terrorist profile best (for the present at least) are young male immigrants of Middle Eastern appearance;’ conflating Islamic Militancy with terrorism. The list goes on and on.