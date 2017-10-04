MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle Propagates Threatening False Claims After Vegas Shooting

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle has been telling lies on national television saying that silencers make guns completely silent and that they are only necessary when you want to shoot someone without being heard.

Ruhle asked, “What is the rationale behind needing, wanting, a silencer if not to muffle or hide what you’re doing?” Bill Bratton, former NYC Police Commissioner responded, “Well the NRA claims it’s to protect the ears of hunters. But the idea is, under the ruse of protecting the hearing of hunters, they’re going to authorize a device that will effectively silence a weapon.”

However, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, silencers are used in .003% of crimes.

“So imagine if this individual had a silencer on the end of some of these weapons, you would not have even known that this was happening but for the sound of these gunshots,” said Bratton.

This is totally absurd. A silencer doesn’t actually make a gun shoot silently.

