MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Faces Devastating Consequences For Leaking Trump Tax Returns

On Tuesday night, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow attempted to ‘expose’ President Donald Trump by releasing his tax reports. But all she ended up revealing was that the president made $138 million in 2005, and paid $38 million in taxes that year.

Now, reports are flowing in that the Trump administration is considering suing both MSNBC and David Johnston, the reporter who handed Maddow the returns.

“You know you are desperate for ratings when you are willing to violate the law to push a story about two pages of tax returns from over a decade ago,” the White House said in a statement.

Reports indicate that Trump’s legal team has spent the last two days deciding whether or not to bring a case against Maddow and Johnston, arguing that they violated federal privacy laws. White House spokeswoman Hope Hicks refused to confirm that thought with Yahoo Finance.

“There is no legal prohibition against journalists publishing these tax returns,” MSNBC said in a statement. “It is protected by the First Amendment and Supreme Court precedent.”