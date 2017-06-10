MSNBC’s Mika Goes Insane On The Air, ‘NOTHING I SAID WAS CRAZY’ [WATCH]

MSNBC’s Mika Brzenzinski and Joe Scarborough got into a heated fight on Live National television this week when Mika decided to go on a rant about President Trump. Scarborough responded to her in an equally unhinged way. So yeah, did we mention the couple is engaged?

“I think [Trump] is such a narcissist, it’s possible he is mentally ill in a way, and this is on the table. I said it months ago, and now everyone is starting to say it like it’s new, and it’s OK to say. He’s not well,” said Mika.

“At the very least, he’s not well. And he’s so narcissistic, he does not believe the rules apply to him, and that’s where the ignorance label may apply because this is a man who says he can grab women anywhere because he’s famous,” she continued.

“Stop right there. I need an eject button!” said Scarborough.

“Nothing I have said is crazy!” she said.

“We’ll talk about it in the break,” Scarborough responded. After the break the fight continued.

“Joe, I am keeping it in the guard rails. …”Mike continued. “Everything I’ve said you all have thought, and you know you’ve said in your own way … you’re going to talk to me about a filter?”

“Yessirre Bob,” said Joe.