MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski Sinks To Ultimate Low Compares Kellyanne Conway To Porn And Crack

Recently, CNN’s Anderson Cooper got into a very heated interview with Kellyanne Conway. Cooper outraged Americans everywhere when he rolled his eyes at Kellyanne while she talked—a move that Kellyanne later called “sexist.”

Then, on MSNBC, Mika Brzezinski argued that no one should even waste their time interviewing Conway at all. Apparently, what the Counselor to the President has to say is not important. Of course, the real reason is that Conway wins almost all of her interactions with media. Mika even compared Kellyanne to ‘porn’ and ‘crack.’

“Note to CNN: Sorry, I love CNN, but you’ve got to stop putting Kellyanne on the air,” Mika said on Morning Joe. “It’s politics porn. You’re just getting your little ratings crack, okay? But it’s disgusting.”

“There’s nothing that she brings to the table that’s honest,” Mika continued. “Your hosts know it. Your hosts look pained when they interview her because they know they’re just doing politics porn. They’re not doing news. We need to stick to the news.”

What do you think? Is this level of disrespect unacceptable?