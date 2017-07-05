MSNBC’s Joy Reid Exploits Trump To Make Sickening Stab At 4th Of July – This Is Disgraceful [WATCH]

The mainstream media had an interesting approach to the Fourth of July this year. MSNBC’s Joy Reid took the opportunity to tell Americans they need to question our patriotism and what it means to be an American, thanks to Donald Trump.

“So this holiday, the Trump presidency compels us to confront some very serious questions about the substance, and not just the symbolism, of what it means to be a patriot,” said Reid.

“How do we commemorate our independence from a foreign power when our president cries fake news in response to facts that a foreign power has undermined our democracy? How do we bask in the glow of fireworks illuminating the Statue of Liberty when our president rejects her welcome to the huddled masses yearning to breathe free?” she asked.

“How do we honor the founding fathers’ self-evident truths about Americans’ right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness when the Congress is controlled mostly by men who are pulling out all the stops to force through a policy that would put the lives of 22 million fellow Americans in jeopardy by taking away their health care?” she added.

What do you think of her comments?