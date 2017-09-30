MSNBC’s Chuck Todd Claims GOP Should Freak Out Because Roy Moore Is A “Christian Conservative”

MSNBC’s Chuck Todd claimed GOP should not support Roy Moore because he is a “Christian conservative”. According to Todd, he is terrified by someone who believes that God grants us our rights.

Chuck Todd stated, “Roy Moore, where the phrase ‘Christian conservative’ doesn’t even begin to describe him, could very well be your next U.S. senator.”

“If you don’t understand just how freaked out some folks in the GOP and in the White House are about what that means, then you don’t know Roy Moore. First off, he doesn’t appear to believe in the Constitution as it’s written,” Todd added, playing a video clip of Moore.

“Our rights don’t come from the government, they don’t come from the Bill of Rights, they come from almighty God,” said Moore in the clip. “Now that’s just a taste of very fundamentalist views that have gotten him removed from office twice as Alabama’s chief justice,” he continued.

Let us remind Chuck Todd that the Declaration of Independence states, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”

Chuck Todd just showed the world how stupid he really is.

Should such an ignorant person keep reporting the news?

Take a look for yourself: