MSNBC Proves Trump Is Right When Migrants Jump Over Wall During Segment, See What Happens Next [WATCH]

This video is for all those stating that the wall isn’t necessary and it’s a waste of the public’s money. During a video MSNBC was doing about the construction of Trumps wall near the San Diego border, a group of three immigrants attempted to jump the wall and cross over into the States in the middle of the day.

Everybody agrees that illegal immigration is a huge problem this country faces, it’s bad for the economy, public policy, and the job market in this country. As much as it seems like too simple a solution to a complicated problem, a physical wall that spans our border would help reduce illegal immigration greatly.

When asked if the walls would lower illegal immigration, Villareal said, “It’s hard to gauge. Can we do our job better? Absolutely. And I think that these walls are going to contribute toward that.”

The construction of the wall could also serve as a public works project and potentially get the ball rolling on Trumps infrastructure plan.

Imagine how many working class people would be employed if we had enough public funding to build a wall spanning hundreds of miles. It would be a potential stimulus to the economy, and it would cut the continuous flow of illegal immigrants streaming over into this country.

There have been quite a few recent court battles involving illegal immigrants being granted citizenship for just being in this country illegally long enough, we don’t need to provide any more incentive to illegal immigrants.

Right now the consensus for illegal immigrants trying to enter the United States is that it’s easy and there aren’t any repercussions if you are caught. Lets not make it easy, a physical wall would go very far, literally and figuratively, in stopping illegal immigration.