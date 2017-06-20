MSNBC Joy Reid About Critical Condition Scalise: ‘Deserved To Be Shot’
While most of the nation is still reeling from the shooting that put Rep. Scalise in critical condition, MSNBC’s Joy Reid decided to kick him while he is down.
“Rep #Scalise was shot by a white man with a violent background, and saved by a black lesbian police officer, and yet….#AMJoy,” Reid wrote on Twitter.
“Co-sponsored a bill to amend constitution, define marriage between a man and a woman. Voted for GOP House Health Bill. Co-Sponsored Bill to repeal ban on semiautomatic weapons,” she continued.
Apparently, Reid thinks Scalise got what he had coming to him.
“It’s a delicate thing because everybody is wishing the congressman well and hoping that he recovers, but Steve Scalise has a history that we’ve all been forced to sort of ignore on race. He did come to leadership after some controversy over attending a white nationalist event, which he says he didn’t know what it was,” Reid said later on her show.
“He also co-sponsored a bill to amend the Constitution to define marriage as between a man and a woman. He voted for the House healthcare bill, which as you said would gut health care for millions of people, including three million children, and he co-sponsored a bill to repeal the ban on semi-automatic weapons,” she added.
“Because he is in jeopardy and everybody is pulling for him, are we required in a moral sense to put that aside at the moment?” Reid asked.
What do you think? Is her response completely unacceptable?