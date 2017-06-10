MSNBC Host Does The Unforgivable To Barron Trump, Learns Immediately That Was The Biggest Mistake Of Her Career [VIDEO]

On Thursday, MSNBC host Nicole Wallace launched an attack on Donald Trump Jr. after he took to Twitter to comment that former FBI Director James Comey had no character.

“I’m pretty sure that Comey’s testimony put his own ‘character’ on trial,” Donald Jr. wrote on Twitter. “Leaks, admitted weakness, Lynch double standard. Come on now.”

Apparently outraged by his tweet, Wallace responded by calling Donald Jr. someone who “enjoys killing baby elephants for kicks.” Of course, she is referring to the fact that Donald Jr. has traveled to Africa to hunt there.

“For a guy who kills baby elephants for kicks to be giving James Comey a lesson in character, and strength of character is rich at best—and pathetic at worst,” Wallace said. You can watch the full segment below.

The comment didn’t sit well with Twitter users, who quickly criticized Wallace for crossing the line and spewing hatred rather than simply reporting the news.