MSNBC Host Makes Absolutely Unforgivable Statement About Ivanka… This Is Sick

It looks like liberals are turning their attention toward the Trump children, now that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are shaping up to be solid leaders. Donald Trump Jr. is partially to blame for his scandals, but the mainstream media is also targeting Ivanka Trump. They’re clearly grasping at straws, attacking her simply for maintaining her appearance.

Recently, MSNBC’s Joan Walsh argued that Ivanka is not a “true feminist” because she wore “girly” dresses to the G20 Summit in Germany.

“I don’t mean to sound sexist,” Walsh said in the segment. “It can be dangerous to comment on what women wear, but the fact that she sat in for her father in a dress that was so incredibly ornamental was such a contradiction in terms.”

“In patriarchal, authoritarian societies, daughters have great value; they are property,” she continued. “And the message that she’s sending about her own value, about her place in the White House, and about the place of women in this administration, is really frightening.”

That’s when Walsh—who was also decked out for her on-air appearance, commented on Ivanka’s dress.

“It’s a pink dress with big bows on the elbows,” she said. “There’s something incredibly ornamental. That’s not a dress that’s made for work. That’s not a dress that’s made to go out in the world and make a difference. That is a dress designed to show off your girly-ness. Show it off, but don’t then tell us that you’re crusading for an equal place for women at the table, because you’re not.”

What do you think of Walsh’s comments? Are they completely inappropriate?