MSNBC Host Attacks Gingrich’s Wife On Live TV, Chaos Ensues [VIDEO]

MSNBC is quickly becoming one of the most left-leaning channels on television. In a recent segment, Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough directed his hatred for conservatives at New Gingrich and his wife, Callista. Scarborough even went as far of accusing Gingrich of selling out to Trump so that his wife would get a top administration post.

The statement crosses some serious lines. Was Joe really so upset he felt the need to attack Gingrich’s wife?

Fortunately, Gingrich knew better than to respond. Instead, he waited for the chance to discuss the incident calmly on FOX with Judge Pirro. Watch Gingrich’s response below and tell us what you think.

Are you tired of the MSM making false claims to support their agenda?