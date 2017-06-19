MSNBC Host Has Absolutely No Empathy For Scalise’s Condition… Spreads Disgusting Lie On National TV [VIDEO]

The tragic shooting of Republican congressmen, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise should have been an eye-opener for liberals that the attacks on President Donald Trump and conservative lawmakers have gone way too far. Instead of sending thoughts to Rep. Scalise, one MSNBC host decided to target him once more—even though he remains in critical condition.

In a conversation with top-ranking Democrat and NAACP board member Rev. William J. Barber 11, liberal host Joy Reid said, “There’s a whole country out there and a lot of people, at least in my Twitter timeline—and it’s a delicate thing, because everybody is wishing the congressman well and hoping he recovers—but Steve Scalise has a history that we’ve all been forced to sort of ignore on race.”

“He did come to leadership after some controversy over attending a white nationalist event, which he says he didn’t know what it was,” she continued.

Of course, Reid is referring to the fact that Scalise once spoke to a white nationalist group about tax laws.

“I didn’t know who all of these groups were and I detest any kind of hate group,” Scalise said of the incident. “As a Catholic, I think some of the things they profess target people like me.”

Democratic Congressman Cedric Richmond, a black man, also defended Scalise about the incident, saying, “I don’t think Steve Scalise has a racist bone in his body.”

“He also co-sponsored a bill to amend the Constitution to define marriage as between a man and a woman,” Reid continued, completely ignoring the previous conversations. “He co-sponsored the House healthcare bill, which as you said would gut healthcare for millions of people including three million children and he cosponsored a bill to repeal the ban on semiautomatic weapons. Because he is in jeopardy and everybody is pulling for him, are we required in a moral sense to put that aside in the moment?”

