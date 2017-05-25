MSNBC Chris Matthews Says Palestine Terrorists Are ‘Regular Guys Just Like Us’

Recently, MSNBC’s Chris Matthews shocked the nation with a speech that sounded like he was defending ISIS. In the segment, Matthew argues that Islamic extremists are just ‘regular guys’ fighting back against Israeli oppression.

“I think people get bullied for so long, and then they fight back,” Matthews began. “You know what they’re destroying? I’ve been there. When you go over there to the Palestinian territories, sure, there are terrorists, and they should be punished—by the people over there, that’s where I think they’ve gotta act.”

“But then you have these Palestinian business guys, regular guys like us, just regular people, they’re peaceful, they are being bothered every day of their life to run their business,” he said. “They have to sit there with some Israeli soldier pointing his gun at them, for three or four hours at every checkpoint. They’re humiliating those people. When’s that cauldron gonna blow?”

Matthews then went on to make a series of false claims, the most ridiculous of which is that President Trump bowed to King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Watch his rant below and tell us what you think. Is this just outrageous?