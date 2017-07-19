MSNBC Calls Trump Admin A “Criminal Enterprise”, Watch What Happens Next

The mainstream media has gone above and beyond in an attempt to portray President Trump as a villain. In an outrageous MSNBC interview, former DNC chairman Howard Dean accused President Trump and his administration of being a ‘criminal enterprise.’

“I think at this point, Trump is Trump. He’s going to lie. He’s going to do all these things he does,” Dean said. “And the real savior for democracy is going to be Robert Mueller. He’s going to find out the truth. We’re never going to get the truth out of Donald Trump. He doesn’t tell the truth.”

“Even his supporters know he doesn’t tell the truth, but they like him anyway,” he continued. “Putin is still in the Ukraine murdering people. He’s murdering journalists left and right. We’re going to find out from Bob Mueller whether he did, in fact, influence the United States elections.”

“It’s beginning to look more and more like he did. Now we see overnight that there was a meeting between Jared Kushner, Paul Manafort and a very — somebody close, very close to the FSB and Putin. So drip, drip, drip, drip. This is a criminal enterprise running this country now,” said Dean.

What do you think of Dean’s comments? Did he go way too far?