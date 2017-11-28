MSM Won’t Cover: Africans Being Sold In Libyan Open-Air Slave Markets, And It’s Hillary’s Fault

Black Africans are being sold at open-air slave markets in countries like Libya and no domestic news media company is covering it, you know why? Because Hilary Clinton is involved.

Footage recently released by CNN shows young men from sub-Saharan Africa being auctioned off as farm workers in slave markets.

And how did we get to this point? As the BBC reported back in May, “Libya has been beset by chaos since NATO-backed forces overthrew long-serving ruler Col. Moammar Gadhafi in October 2011.”

Who was it that pushed for the overthrowing of Moammar Gadhafi? Well our own Secretary of State at the time Hilary Clinton.

An agreement was reached with Gadhafi under President George W. bush in 2003 where Gadhafi agreed to peacefully surrender all his weapons of mass destruction, and in exchange, the United States would not try to remove him from power.

That seemed a good deal at the time, but the Obama administration didn’t stick to it. Instead, in an operation spearheaded by Clinton, the United States went ahead and toppled him anyway, going back on their word.

The overthrow went horribly, Libya was plunged into a civil war and utter chaos, But at the time, Clinton thought it was a great triumph, she even went as far as to brag about it, “We came, we saw, he died,” she joked about Gadhafi’s overthrow. Adviser Sidney Blumenthal encouraged her to tout her “successful strategy” as evidence of her fitness for the highest office in the land, what a joke.

Does it surprise anybody how much of a pass Hillary Clinton is receiving on this? It is almost like she has no consequences for her actions and can do whatever she wants, and when it turns out poorly, she can just have her friends in the media not cover it, or cover it up, what a good public servant.