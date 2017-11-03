MSM Now Claims It Is A Crime To Investigate Hillary Clinton, Here’s Why

The extent at which the mainstream media is willing to go to defend Hillary Clinton is absurd and unfair. There is mountains of evidence being released daily concerning Hillary Clinton and the Uranium One deal with Russia, but instead of there being a public call for justice, the media is instead claiming Trump could be committing a crime just by investigating her?

Apparently, because the state is currently investigating Trump for crimes of colluding with Russia, which didn’t happen, he can’t investigate Hillary Clinton for colluding with Russia, which we know did happen, justice right?

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” legal analyst Paul Butler laughably claimed that it “absolutely is” obstruction of justice for the government to investigate Hillary Clinton because….. Russia.

“Would these attempts to distract from the investigation, even attempting to unseal or remove the gag order from an FBI informant in order to further what is essentially a side investigation that they’re pursuing, is that in itself an element of obstruction?” Host Joy Reid stunningly asked, making clear that she believes selling off 20% of the countries uranium supply to Russia is a “side issue”.

“It absolutely is. The statute says if you try to impede a federal investigation, then you are guilty of a federal felony. And with Donald Trump, it’s not just that he asked for a pledge of loyalty from his FBI director. It’s not only that he asked the national security intelligence folks if there’s any way they could thwart the investigations, not only that he reaches out to Michael Flynn after he’s been fired and tell him to keep your head up. I’ll see what I can do. It’s this attitude that he has,” Butler declared.

Hillary Clinton has the mainstream media in her pocket and it’s preventing real justice from being served.